ACTRESS SHANNEN DOHERTY, known for her roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed, has died aged 53.

Her publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed her death in a statement to US magazine People.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Sloane said.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Doherty had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

She rose to fame playing Brenda Walsh in the original Beverly Hills 90210 TV series, which premiered in 1990. She left the show in 1994.

She went on to star in Charmed as Prue Halliwell, the oldest of three sisters who are witches. Doherty also directed a number of the show’s episodes before leaving the show at the end of the third season in 2001.

In 2019, she joined the TV reboot of Beverly Hills 90210, playing an adult version of the character that made her famous.