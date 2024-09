BASS GUITARIST OF Irish band U2, Adam Clayton, has secured planning permission to build a cottage on his Danesmoate estate in south Dublin to accommodate the estate’s resident head gardener.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council previously granted planning permission to the British-born musician to demolish the existing single-storey staff facilities building.

In its place, he has been given the go-ahead for a new single-storey gardener’s accommodation building of 110 square metres with adjoining sheds.

Clayton purchased the 18th century house in the mid 1980s. It was the site of the recording of U2′s seminal ‘Joshua Tree’ album.

The current Head Gardener, Daragh Stone, has has been in situ since 2020 and heads a team of four gardeners, including two part-timers.

The planning permission also includes a staff facilities building, comprising a gardener’s office, bathroom, kitchen and dining facilities, to replace the existing staff facilities building, which has been declared “not fit for purpose”.

The Council granted planning permission after concluding that the scheme “would not detract from the amenities of the area and is consistent with the provisions of the current Development Plan”.

The planning authority also concluded that the proposed development would not adversely impact on the residential or visual amenity or character of Danesmoate House and its curtilage or adjacent properties. The house is a protected structure.

The Council stated that the gardens at Danesmoate “are noted to be an exemplar in horticultural terms and requires a team of gardening staff for ongoing maintenance”.

Pat Kennedy of Cantrell & Crowley Architects for Clayton told the council that the proposed gardener’s accommodation will consist of an L-shaped single storey building wrapped around a small private courtyard.

Kennedy stated that the accommodation building “will have a contemporary design, with historic elements added to match with the character of the walled garden”.

A separate report lodged with the application states that the proposed structures “will blend into the landscape of the walled garden and will have no negative impact on the character of this historic garden”.

In an interview with Country Life discussing the gardens, Clayton said, “We went a bit bonkers on the magnolias”. There are 50 varieties of magnolia at Danesmoate.

Over 4,000 trees have been planted since Clayton purchased the estate in 1988 for a reported price of €380,000.

The 17 acres includes a formal garden and a woodland area. Although Clayton started his garden project 30 years ago, he told BBC’s Gardeners World that he sees it as only an “adolescent garden”, adding that he can “just see what its going to be” at maturity.

Asked what gardening means to him, Clayton told the BBC programme, “It just takes my mind out of myself”.