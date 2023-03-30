Man charged with manslaughter of Dublin businessman tells court he is 'very sorry'

A YOUNG MAN has said he is “very sorry for what happened” after being charged with the manslaughter of a Dublin businessman fatally injured trying to prevent the theft of his car.

Adam Murphy, 21, of Cherry Orchard Crescent, Dublin, was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with eight offences.

Ian McDonnell, 50, had called into his car dealership Ozone Cars, on Robinhood Road, Clondalkin, at about 6 pm on 23 January 2022.

However, the 50-year-old married father-of-three came back out and tried to stop his Volkswagen Passat from being taken. He was later found on the road with life-threatening injuries.

The businessman was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital but died five days later.

Murphy was brought today to appear before Judge Deirdre Gearty at Blanchardstown District Court. He is accused of the manslaughter of Ian McDonnell contrary to common law and the theft of his car.

Detective Sergeant Aidan Shaughnessy of Clondalkin station gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution.

The defendant, represented by solicitor Wayne Kenny, did not address the court.

The court heard that his reply to the manslaughter charge was: “I’m very sorry for what happened; it was an accident. It was never my intention for anything like that to happen. I’m sorry to the family for the loss.”

“I’m very sorry, I shouldn’t have done it,” was his reply to the charge for stealing Mr McDonnell’s Volkswagen Passat.

The six other charges were for alleged offences in Dublin on the same date.

The charges were for attempted motor theft on the Naas Road, theft of a bicycle in Crumlin; theft of another car in Perrystown; attempted theft from a vehicle in Adamstown; attempted car theft in Blanchardstown, and stealing another car in Lucan.

Detective Sergeant Shaughnessy told Judge Gearty that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that all charges be dealt with in the Circuit Court.

The accused could be returned for trial, or sent forward for sentencing on a signed plea, should that arise.

The deceased’s visibly upset wife and family members watched on from the public gallery.

Kenny told the court his client was not applying for bail, adding, “and I don’t envisage there will ever be an application for bail”.

The solicitor said the court had heard Murphy’s reply to the charges, and his client wished him “to further relay that message to the McDonnell family who are in court this morning”.

The judge said she was sure it was appreciated.

She also noted the DPP’s direction for trial on indictment and remanded Mr Murphy in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on 4 April.

Legal aid was granted.

Ian McDonnell, who lived in Lucan, was originally from Elphin, Co Roscommon before he and his wife Monica moved to Dublin in 1995.