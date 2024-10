ADULT ADHD SERVICE teams are to be fully funded under the government’s mental health budget for next year.

Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler announced today that four new adult ADHD teams are to be funded, which will complete the government’s rollout of the programme nationally.

The HSE set out its aim to provide treatments for adults with ADHD in its ‘model for care’ document launched in January 2021.

It outlined the plan to rollout 11 adult ADHD clinics to provide assessment and treatment, with each clinic consisting of a consultant psychiatrist, a senior psychologist, a senior occupational therapist, CAMHs (nursing staff) and an administrator.

Last year, the new programme had stalled with the minister confirming that she was given no funding in last year’s budget to expand the service.

Advertisement

However, the minister said today that she is now in a position to complete the team rollout across the country after securing €2.7 million.

Currently, there are seven teams funded and five teams up and running nationally.

“There will be four more teams [added to the scheme] which will complete the rollout,” she said, stating that there will be 20 whole-time staff hired, five for each team.

“There’s 20 people to be recruited, so I would be hoping by the middle of next year we will see a lot of movement,” she said, stating that it is an area of the health service where the HSE has been successful in recruitment.

The Journal recently reported that the health authorities in Dublin and Co Wicklow are being accused of “closing the door” on adults seeking ADHD assessments, with new referrals “paused” and people facing a four-year waiting list.

The HSE noted that demand for these services has increased significantly post-pandemic and has been further driven by the greater public awareness of ADHD’s persistence into adulthood.

“Wait times can vary by location and we are actively working to manage these lists and ensure that individuals receive the care they need as efficiently as possible,” said the HSE.