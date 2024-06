JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has said that if Aer Lingus pilots go on strike this summer it could cause “significant” damage to the country’s reputation internationally.

Speaking in the Dáil during Leader’s Questions, McEntee said that “all parties need to get around the table” to ensure a strike does not go ahead, as the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) has announced that pilots will take work to rule action starting next Wednesday.

The move comes after pilots with the association voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action after a long-running pay dispute resulted in stalled negotiations once again, as Aer Lingus is refusing to match the 24% pay increase that the IALPA is asking for.

The airline offered an increase of just over 9% to pilots, which the IALPA rejected.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou Mcdonald told McEntee today that the Government needs to do more to ensure that strike action does not go ahead, warning her that the Government has seven days to take action and intervene.

McEntee said the “industrial machinery” of the state, including the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and the Labour Court has been involved in attempts to settle the dispute, and can be again, but that the Government cannot “force” the parties to reach an agreement.

McDonald said that the dispute is worrying for people who are looking forward to booked holidays, who are anxious about facing potential delays and cancellations, some of whom have been “saving and scrimping” to be able to go abroad.

Advertisement

“The chaos of Summer 2022 in Dublin Airport is fresh in people’s memories,” she added.

The opposition leader said that the threat of strike action is also worrying for the local tourism sector in Ireland, who depend on flights coming in and out.

McDonald said that Minister for Enterprise and Employment Peter Burke and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan now need to get involved to ensure that a solution is reached.

McEntee agreed that people are worried about the possibility of a strike, and said that some people will be aiming to fly back to Ireland who have been living abroad.

She said that in her view neither the pilots nor the airline want a strike to happen.

However, McEntee acknowledged that there is still a “large gap” between what is being asked for, and what is being offered.

“I’d ask people to take a step back, the implications here are far reaching, including to our reputation internationally – the disruption this could cause would be significant,” McEntee said.

She added that the Government is conscious of the impact on businesses and families, including those who have booked weddings, and separate accommodation abroad.