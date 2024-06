AER LINGUS PILOTS are set to conclude casting paper ballots today on whether to take industrial action over a pay dispute.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) had already voted overwhelmingly in favour last week of taking industrial action, securing 98% support.

However, Aer Lingus questioned the legitimacy of the vote, which was conducted electronically.

In-person voting was open in two polling stations – one in Dublin and one in Cork – since Friday until this morning.

Aer Lingus pilots who are members of the union are seeking a pay rise of 23.8% over three years, which would be similar to what British Airlines – a sister airline of Aer Lingus – awarded pilots in 2019.

Advertisement

Members have rejected a Labour Court recommendation that they should receive a pay increase agreement of 9.25% in the near term.

IALPA President Captain Mark Tighe said the result of the ballot taken last week showed that Aer Lingus pilots are “determined to secure a fair and reasonable pay rise after years of inflation”.

“Pilots have not had a pay increase since 2019 and made enormous sacrifices to save Aer Lingus during the pandemic,” Captain Tighe said.

“Now that the company are making bumper profits, it is only fair that our pay keeps up with inflation, and that we have the same purchasing power today as we did in 2019.”

Aer Lingus noted the ballot outcome last week but said that “any decision by IALPA to now serve notice of industrial action would be entirely unnecessary and regrettable and would result in significant disruption to the airline’s customers and to other employees”.

“Notwithstanding the ballot outcome, at this time direct discussions with IALPA are ongoing. Aer Lingus is also willing to request the support of the Workplace Relations Commission in order to further explore solutions,” the airline said.