NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Saoirse Healy (8) at the of launch of ‘European Maritime Days to Play’, a free public event on Friday May 23 and Saturday May 24 to celebrate Cork hosting the European Maritime Day Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

President Donald Trump arrives to speak on his first 100 days at Macomb County Community College yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that the United States could give up on mediation unless Russia and Ukraine put forward “concrete proposals,” as US patience wanes on what had been an early priority for Donald Trump.

#SWEDEN: Swedish police arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed three young men at a hair salon, amid heightened nerves over gun violence in the Scandinavian nation.

#MUSHROOM MURDERS: The Australian host of a weekend family lunch went on trial charged with murdering her estranged husband’s parents and an aunt and attempting to murder an uncle with poisonous mushrooms.

#US ECONOMY: The United States’ economy has shrunk by 0.3% so far this year as Trump yesterday marked 100 days in power. He wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: “This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s.”

PARTING SHOT

Advertisement

Here is the moment the famous Sycamore Gap tree was cut down and fell on to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland.

Today, jurors were shown a two-minute and 41-second video of what prosecutors say is the hundred-year-old sycamore being chopped down.

Groundworker Daniel Graham, 39, and mechanic Adam Carruthers, 32, each deny two counts of criminal damage to the tree and the wall, overnight on 28 September, 2023.

The video was taken from Graham’s iPhone.

The damage caused when it was felled was valued at €731,494 for the tree and €1,345 to the wall, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site.

The trial continues.