TODAY COULD SEE “record-breaking” temperatures for April as a hot spell of weather sweeps the country for a third consecutive day.

It had been forecast that we would experience a week-long stretch of temperatures into the mid-20s this week and into next weekend, and that appears to be the reality so far.

Met Éireann said today will be hot and sunny, possibly reaching highs of 25 degrees in some areas nationally, though averaging out at between 19 and 24.

Aoife Keeley, meteorologist at the national forecaster, appeared on Today With Claire Byrne on RTÉ this morning where she spoke of the possibility of the country witnessing “record-breaking” temperatures today.

“There is a chance there,” she said. “We could see temperatures getting up to or even above 25 degrees.

“If we’re talking about April records, the highest temperature that was ever recorded in April was recorded in County Donegal in 1984 and that was 25.8 degrees. But the other thing is that’s the only time that a temperature above 25 degrees was ever recorded in Ireland in April.”

She added: “It is likely that we’re going to see one of the warmest April days on record today.”

Met Éireann's Weather Observations Website map showing national midday temperatures today.

Observations at midday indicate that temperatures are in the low-to-mid-20s in various parts of the country, predominantly in the west and west midlands areas.

There have been some outliers recorded too, with a weather station in Raheen, Co Waterford recording 28 degrees around 12pm according to Met Éireann, which also says nearby Ballintober registered 27 degrees at the same time.

However, Keeley warned against complacency as she said that rain may arise from the sudden spike in April temperatures.

“Especially on a day like today, where you do have these warm temperatures, that heat can act as fuel for these quite sudden heavy showers and and possibly even some thunderstorms.

“So it’s going to be a lovely sunny day for a lot of the day, but then once the heat builds up in the afternoon, those showers could break out.”

Keeley also stated that weather for the near May bank holiday weekend is going to remain good, but just not as warm as we are having it now.

“Generally, a lot of dry weather on the cards, right through the bank holiday. The only thing is things are going to feel a little bit cooler.”

She continued: “By Friday, all that warmer air will have gone, so temperatures will fall back to about the mid-to-high teens for Friday and the bank holiday weekend, it’s still actually probably going to be warmer than normal for many parts of the country, and with the benefit of of the sunshine, it’s going to feel quite warm, still, just not as warm as it will feel today.”