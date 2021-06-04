#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 4 June 2021
Advertisement

Afghanistan and Egypt among five countries to be added to hotel quarantine list

The five countries will go on the list from Tuesday morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 4 Jun 2021, 11:01 PM
37 minutes ago 2,003 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5458905

THE MINISTER FOR Health has said that five additional countries will be added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list from next Tuesday.

The additional countries to be added to the list are: Afghanistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Trinidad and Tobago.

This means that passengers travelling from these states, or having travelled through these states, must enter mandatory hotel quarantine when travelling into Ireland after 4am next Tuesday, 8 June.

There are now a total of 51 countries on the list.

Due to concerns about the new variant of Covid-19, the Delta variant, people travelling from Great Britain have been “strongly advised” by the Department of Health to avail of free testing five days after arrival in Ireland, and to strictly adhere to the legal requirements for home quarantine.

Earlier today, public health officials warned of indications that there had been several cases of the Delta variant identified in the Kilkeel area of Co Down.

There have been 173 Covid-19 cases detected through MHQ – with 163 among residents, nine among staff, and one case of Covid in an unaccompanied minor, as of last Tuesday.

In total, 4,400 hotel residents have gone through the system.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Of these cases detected, there were 59 cases of variants of concern: 47 B117, and 12 B1351 or P1 variants.

Even if a country is not on the mandatory hotel quarantine list, it is a legal requirement that all travellers to Ireland must have a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a Covid-19 PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival to Ireland.

It is also a legal requirement that those from non-designated countries also observe 14 days of home quarantine. This 14-day period can only be shortened if you receive a not-detected PCR test result taken no less than five days after arrival.

Last week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly sought to extend mandatory hotel quarantine until 31 July, as the legislation was due to run out next week.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie