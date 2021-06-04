Afghanistan and Egypt among five countries to be added to hotel quarantine list

THE MINISTER FOR Health has said that five additional countries will be added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list from next Tuesday.

The additional countries to be added to the list are: Afghanistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Trinidad and Tobago.

This means that passengers travelling from these states, or having travelled through these states, must enter mandatory hotel quarantine when travelling into Ireland after 4am next Tuesday, 8 June.

There are now a total of 51 countries on the list.

Due to concerns about the new variant of Covid-19, the Delta variant, people travelling from Great Britain have been “strongly advised” by the Department of Health to avail of free testing five days after arrival in Ireland, and to strictly adhere to the legal requirements for home quarantine.

Earlier today, public health officials warned of indications that there had been several cases of the Delta variant identified in the Kilkeel area of Co Down.

There have been 173 Covid-19 cases detected through MHQ – with 163 among residents, nine among staff, and one case of Covid in an unaccompanied minor, as of last Tuesday.

In total, 4,400 hotel residents have gone through the system.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Of these cases detected, there were 59 cases of variants of concern: 47 B117, and 12 B1351 or P1 variants.

Even if a country is not on the mandatory hotel quarantine list, it is a legal requirement that all travellers to Ireland must have a negative or ‘not detected’ result from a Covid-19 PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before arrival to Ireland.

It is also a legal requirement that those from non-designated countries also observe 14 days of home quarantine. This 14-day period can only be shortened if you receive a not-detected PCR test result taken no less than five days after arrival.

Last week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly sought to extend mandatory hotel quarantine until 31 July, as the legislation was due to run out next week.