Friday 15 September 2023
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #SHANNON LNG An Bord Pleanála has rejected an application for the construction of the Shannon liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in north Kerry. 

2. #BOTULISM OUTBREAK Several Irish people are still being treated in a number of locations across Europe in the wake of the Bordeaux botulism outbreak..

3. #NITRATES Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will seek to meet with the European Commission to discuss the nitrates derogation following mounting pressure from farmers.

4. #UK Child serial killer Lucy Letby formally lodged a bid to challenge her convictions at the UK Court of Appeal.

5. #SPAIN The former head of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales has been given a restraining order and is prohibited from contacting the player he kissed on the lips last month at the Women’s World Cup. 

