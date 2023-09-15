Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 5 hours ago
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
1. #SHANNON LNG An Bord Pleanála has rejected an application for the construction of the Shannon liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in north Kerry.
2. #BOTULISM OUTBREAK Several Irish people are still being treated in a number of locations across Europe in the wake of the Bordeaux botulism outbreak..
3. #NITRATES Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will seek to meet with the European Commission to discuss the nitrates derogation following mounting pressure from farmers.
4. #UK Child serial killer Lucy Letby formally lodged a bid to challenge her convictions at the UK Court of Appeal.
5. #SPAIN The former head of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales has been given a restraining order and is prohibited from contacting the player he kissed on the lips last month at the Women’s World Cup.
