EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #GAZA Hearings began at the International Court of Justice in the Hague this afternoon as South Africa urges the court to issue further emergency orders against Israel in the case where it is accused of breaching the Genocide Convention.

Advertisement

2. #MURDER CASE A murder investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead at a house in Belfast yesterday afternoon.

3. #ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT A “lone wolf” was charged over the shooting that seriously wounded the Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.

4. #THE TROUBLES The daughter of one of the victims of the 1974 bomb attack in Co Monaghan said that despite 50 years passing since the blast, they are still searching for answers.

5. #BEACHES A new report by the Environmental Protection Agency revealed that 97% of bathing water sits met or exceeded the minimum standard for cleanliness but five were classified as poor.