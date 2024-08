EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #HUMAN RIGHTS BREACH The High Court ruled that the State is breaching human rights law by failing to house almost 3,000 people who have sought international protection in Ireland since last year.

2. #PARENT’S LEAVE Paid Parent’s Leave is being extended from today, increasing from seven weeks to nine.

3. #OLYMPICS Daire Lynch and Philip Doyle won a Bronze medal for rowing in this morning’s men’s Double Sculls final.

4. #ARMAGH The PSNI officer who waved an Armagh flag from a policy vehicle to celebrate the county’s victory in the All-Ireland final will not be suspended or dismissed.

5. #RTÉ The Data Protection Commission has blocked RTÉ from publishing the names of workers who have earned extra money from freelance work outside of their contracts with the state entity.