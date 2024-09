EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #SEXUAL ABUSE A number people who gave testimony to the scoping inquiry into sexual abuse in religious schools described how they felt they couldn’t tell anyone what was happening to them when they were children because of the power of the Catholic Church in Ireland at the time.

2. #RACISM International students in Cork have expressed concern for their safety after two people who travelled from India to study at UCC had ropes thrown around their necks in the city centre last Saturday.

3. #US SCHOOL SHOOTING The 14-year-old suspect in a shooting at a Georgia high school in which four people were killed appeared in court.

4. #HOUSING An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for 708 cost rental and social homes at Cherry Orchard in Dublin 10, with construction set to begin by the end of next year.

5. #OASIS The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is investigating Ticketmaster’s handling of the sale of Oasis tickets.