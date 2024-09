AN BORD PLEANÁLA has granted planning permission for 708 cost rental and social homes at Cherry Orchard in Dublin 10, with construction set to begin by the end of next year.

Dublin City Council and the Land Development Agency (LDA) have welcomed the news, with Phelim O’Neill, head of property at the LDA saying the new development “will help to create a vibrant new community and add significantly to the existing community in the area”.

“We now look forward to getting construction underway on what will be a high-quality housing development on land that was previously underutilised.”

Dave Dinnigan, who is the director of housing delivery in Dublin City Council acknowledged the support of local councillors for this scheme, “which will now deliver high-quality housing and amenities in an area that we have identified as suitable for future growth.”

The plans will allow for the construction of 547 cost rental and 161 social housing homes at Cherry Orchard Point. The development is a joint LDA and DCC project on 13 hectares of land owned by the Council.

It will include both housing and commercial units and represents “Phase 1” of a wider scheme to build more than 1,100 homes in the area, the LDA said.

Included in the plans are a supermarket, retail and commercial units, internal and external community and cultural spaces, a childcare facility, an outdoor fitness trail, playground and multi-use games area.

The buildings will include 28 studio apartments, 263 one-bed, 368 two-bed and 49 three-bed apartments, ranging in height from 4 to 15 storeys.

The LDA will now set about making more detailed designs and hiring a main contractor.

In approving the proposed development, An Bord Pleanála said it would “positively contribute to compact growth and would make efficient use of an appropriately zoned greenfield/brownfield site within the urban area of Dublin City.”

It said the development would also “positively contribute to an increase in housing stock and commercial/retail floorspace”.