EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #FLOODING The Spanish government declared three days of mourning from tomorrow after at least 72 people were killed in disastrous floods in the south and east of the country.

2. #PARDON President Michael D Higgins signed a presidential pardon for two men who were executed in Co Kerry over 140 years ago.

3. #COVID-19 INQUIRY A chairperson for the national Covid-19 inquiry was to be proposed for approval at a Cabinet meeting.

4. #GEORGIA ELECTION Prosecutors in Georgia launched an investigation into the alleged “falsification” of the country’s parliamentary elections.

5. #US ELECTION US Vice President and candidate for president Kamala Harris sought to distance herself from comments by US President Joe Biden appearing to refer to Donald Trump’s supporters as “garbage”.