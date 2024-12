EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #FLU More than 1,000 people are hospitalised with the flu. The HSE CEO says that the health system is “under pressure”.

2. #GAZA Palestinian health authorities said 45 patients and injured people have been evacuated for treatment outside of Gaza.

3. #HATE CRIME LAWS New laws dealing with cases of crimes motivated by hatred came into force, increasing prison sentences for certain hate crimes.

4. #PLANE CRASH South Korean authorities are examining regulations around the concrete wall at Muan airport after plane crashed into it and burst into flames, killing 179 people.

5. #IRISH ABROAD Officials in embassies and in the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Dublin head office dealt with 1,858 consular assistance cases in 2024, a 9% increase on last year.