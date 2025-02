EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #UKRAINE WAR US and Russian diplomats have concluded their meeting in the Saudi Arabia, where talks focused on resetting relations and making a tentative start at bringing an end to the war in Ukraine.

2. #HOUSING There were absolute scenes in the Dáil chamber this afternoon during a heated discussion on housing.

3. #GAZA Hamas has said it will hand over all six living Israeli hostages due for release under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire this week, as well as the bodies of four dead captives.

4. #MV MATTHEW Two men have pleaded guilty one week into their Special Criminal Court trial that heard they were part of an international drug trafficking operation that resulted in the largest seizure of cocaine in Irish history.

5. #REMANDED A man has been accused of assault, brandishing a knife and violent disorder connected to the fatal stabbing of asylum seeker Quham Babatunde in Dublin.