US AND RUSSIAN diplomats have begun meeting in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh today, where talks are expected to focus on resetting relations and making a tentative start at bringing an end to the war in Ukraine.

They are the first discussions at this level since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost three years ago.

In attendance are Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

بدء المباحثات الأمريكية الروسية في الرياض. pic.twitter.com/WObbRC9NB3 — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) February 18, 2025

The American envoys met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman yesterday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s diplomatic advisor Yuri Ushakov will also attend the meeting.

“We have a series of proposals, which our colleagues are thinking about. And I think that there will, possibly, be progress in the not so distant future, in the next two-three months,” Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Moscow’s economic negotiator for talks with Washington, told state TV.

📺 The Russian delegation arrives at the venue for the talks with the representatives of the US administration in Riyadh pic.twitter.com/OfwslRzfRE — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 18, 2025

The US-Russian discussions come as European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have expressed concerns about the possibility that Ukraine and European states could be left out of peace negotiations.

Ushakov said the talks would be “purely bilateral” and would not include Ukrainian officials.

US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth both delivered speeches in Europe last week which shocked many EU leaders who support Ukraine.

Hegseth said that the US could no longer guarantee European security and also ruled out Ukraine joining Nato. The US comments have left EU leaders scrambling, with French President Emmanuel Macron hastily convening a meeting of fellow leaders yesterday.

Hegseth also said it was not realistic for Ukraine to regain all its land.

US President Donald Trump held a “lengthy and highly productive” phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Wednesday.

Hosting today’s talks is a significant diplomatic coup for Saudi Arabia, particularly for the Crown Prince. While former US president Joe Biden promised to make Mohammed bin Salman a “pariah” ahead of his election in 2020, that pledge never materialised.

Trump has shown himself to be friendly to the Saudi ruler but his latest stated plan for the US to occupy and ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip in Palestine has been met with alarm in the Arab world.

Riyadh will host an Arab summit on Friday to discuss the response to Trump’s proposal.

With reporting from AFP and Press Association