Wednesday 1 February 2023 Dublin: 9°C
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #BREXIT European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is having “very constructive talks” with the UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol but that no deal has been reached yet.

2. #SOCIAL PROTECTION The State “didn’t have a leg to stand on” over its decision not to pay disability allowances to 12,000 vulnerable people in residential care, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said. 

3. #CLASSIFIED US law enforcement began a search of President Joe Biden’s beach house in Delaware as part of an operation to track down improperly-stored classified documents. 

4. #FINGLAS Gardaí issued a fresh appeal over an alleged assault of a woman in Finglas after a “significant volume of misinformation and disinformation in circulation” regarding the investigation.  

5. #NIGHT SKY A comet is expected to make its closest pass by Earth tonight of the last 50,000 years.

