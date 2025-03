EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #OCCUPIED TERRITORIES BILL The Taoiseach said that the government hopes to pass the Occupied Territories Bill in the next Dáil term.

Advertisement

2. #ABUSE A private law firm is representing the State in an independent review to determine whether a congregation of nuns can take back money set aside to deal with sex abuse claims.

3. #UKRAINE It is “crucial” that European leaders support Ukraine and do everything possible to keep Russia under financial and political pressure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

4. #EDDIE JORDAN Former Formula One team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur Eddie Jordan has been hailed as one-of-a-kind after he died today at the age of 76.

5. #MONEY LAUNDERING Gardaí seized 29 vehicles in a raid of a business premises in Dublin as part of an investigation into money-laundering offences.