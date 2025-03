THE OCCUPIED TERRITORIES Bill will “hopefully” be passed in the next Dáil term, Taoiseach Michéal Martin said today in a move that further kicks the legislation down the road.

Ahead of last year’s general election, both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael committed to passing the bill in some form during the next government’s tenure.

However, since then there has been little progress on the bill.

Today in Brussels, the Taoiseach was asked by a reporter for an update on the bill in light of Israel’s renewed bombardment of Gaza in recent days.

In response, the Taoiseach said the Government has agreed to progress the bill but added that he does not think the status of the bill will have any impact on the immediate decisions of the Israeli government.

Martin said the bill is currently being progressed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris and that “a lot” of amendments have been worked on by officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“Obviously it won’t be before this session will end, but hopefully in the next session,” the Taoiseach said on the timeline.

Last week, the Taoiseach met with representatives of the Jewish community while in Washington DC for St Patrick’s Day.

During the meeting, he was asked not to pursue the Occupied Territories Bill.

In a statement published after the meeting, the American Jewish Committee said that Martin had informed them that the bill was “no longer on the legislative calendar” but that it was not being dispensed with outright.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach clarified that the existing bill is not in the Government’s published legislative schedule for this Dáil term because the bill in its current form would need too many amendments.

Instead, as was announced earlier this year, the Government will seek to create a new bill.

The spokesman said the Government is committed to the bill, but it will not be brought forward this term.

As it is currently proposed, Senator Frances Black’s Occupied Territories Bill would ban the import of goods and services from illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

However, since the election, the Government has said services will not be included in the legislation it brings forward and any law would simply ban goods from occupied territories.