GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED 29 vehicles in an early morning raid of a business premises in Dublin as part of an investigation into money-laundering offences.

The unnamed business in south Dublin was raided and gardaí removed evidence as part of the probe into drug-related money laundering.

The vehicles, valued at between €500,000 and €600,000 in total, were seized by gardaí from the Terenure Divisional Drugs Unit, supported by further units from the Crumlin, Sundrive Road and Tallaght areas of the city.

Additional searches were conducted by the Special Tactics and Operations Command (STOC) and the Roads Policing Units today across other business and residential properties in Dublin and Longford in relation to the money-laundering investigation.

Gardaí say they have issued freezing orders on company accounts, tying up approximately €200,000 in funds believed to be linked to criminality.

A spokesperson from An Garda Síochána told The Journal in a statement: “A total of 29 vehicles were seized this morning, Thursday 20th March 2025 from a business in South County Dublin, as was evidence relating to drugs related money-laundering, and fraud offences.

“Further freezing orders have been placed on company accounts, freezing circa €200,000 suspected to be the proceeds of crime.”

Today’s raid is the latest in a string of prior garda operations associated with this investigation.

In February 2024, a day of garda raids in Dublin and Wicklow resulted in the seizure of €3.1 million in cocaine and €353,000 in cash with two arrests made in relation to a drug trafficking network based in the east of the country.

Last May, over €250,000 was seized in Dublin and Kildare and one man arrested during two days of garda activity targeting the same drug trafficking network.

In October, three men were arrested in Dublin for involvement in drug trafficking and money-laundering in south Dublin.