DONALD TRUMP HAS suggested that the US government take over and run Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, as a means to ensure security guarantees during a ceasefire with Russia.

A statement from the White House detailed the idea, following a call between the US President and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday. Zelenskyy, however, said just one power-plant in the Russian-occupied east was discussed.

The offer comes as the Taoiseach and other EU leaders are set to discuss the three-year war at a summit in Brussels today, as well as the bloc’s defence capabilities as it grapples with an aggressive Russia.

During the call with Trump, Zelenskyy said he had a “positive, very meaningful and frank” conversation with the US President and that the pair agreed to work together to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine.

It was the first time the two leaders spoke since the disastrous Oval Office meeting in Washington D.C earlier this month, which ended after Trump and his Vice President JD Vance began shouting at the Ukrainian President.

During an online briefing after the call, Zelenskyy pushed back on the White House’s claims that the US would take control of all nuclear power plants, telling those in Finland that one powerplant, in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia, was discussed.

Both leaders are seeking that Russia, who launched its aggressive take over attempt on Ukraine over three years ago, agree to a partial 30-day ceasefire on energy networks and civilian infrastructure.

Zelenskyy told Trump yesterday that Ukraine was “ready” to pause its attacks on Russia’s energy network and infrastructure. He also said that the continued attacks by Russian President Vladimir Putin was evidence that he was not ready for peace.

He later told reporters that he had “not felt any pressure” from Trump to make concessions to Russia.

A wider ceasefire remains elusive with the Kremlin leader, insisting in his own call with Trump on Tuesday that the West first stop all military aid for Ukraine. European leaders, meeting today, have roundly pushed back on this demand.

Trump’s White House described the call with Zelesnkyy as “fantastic”, a change in tone compared to the blazing televised row in the Oval Office.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 372 prisoners, Moscow officials said yesterday, which was planned as a goodwill gesture following the Trump-Putin call. Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of continuing attacks, however.

Russia said it destroyed 132 Ukrainian drones in overnight attacks in several regions throughout the country.

Ukrainian emergency services said this morning that an overnight Russian drone attack struck residential buildings in central Ukraine which wounded eight people, including a child.

Includes reporting by AFP