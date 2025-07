EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #BUDGET Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he had a “sobering” Budget meeting over the weekend.

2. #HEATWAVE The world will have to learn to live with heatwaves, the United Nations’ weather and climate agency has said, as much of Europe roasts in high temperatures.

3. #COURT Lawyers for Conor McGregor have withdrawn their application to introduce new evidence as part of his appeal against a civil jury finding that he raped Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

4. #COLLEGE FEES Tensions are brewing within the coalition over student fees, which are not set to be subject to any blanket subsidies this September like they had been over the last two years.

5. # SEA CHASE Gardaí have arrested two men after they were allegedly caught bringing a huge quantity of cocaine ashore in west Cork after a high-speed sea chase.