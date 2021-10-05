#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 5 October 2021
Advertisement

Agencies tasked with supporting adopted adults ‘not fit for purpose’, Committee hears

Findings from the Adoptee Voices report were presented to the Oireachtas Children’s committee today.

By Press Association Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 9:22 PM
53 minutes ago 1,572 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5566287

AGENCIES TASKED WITH supporting adults who were adopted as children are “not fit for purpose”, a Dáil committee has heard.

Aitheantas, a group campaigning for the identity rights of adoptees, presented the findings of its recent Adoptee Voices report to the Oireachtas Children’s committee today.

The report contained the views of more than 500 adopted people, their families, family history researchers and genealogists.

Aitheantas founder Maree Ryan-O’Brian said “very few” respondents had reported a positive experience in dealing with the agencies who are supposed to be supporting them.

She said: “Worryingly, but unsurprisingly, very few respondents to our survey detailed a positive experience interacting with any agency currently tasked with supporting adult adoptees.

“The experience, as detailed by respondents, of being spoken to by social workers over files is particularly concerning.”

Ryan-O’Brien said she was “strongly of the view” that existing agencies “are no longer fit for purpose and should be replaced by a new agency with overall responsibility for these matters”.

Aitheantas – which means “recognition” in Irish – appeared before the committee to make submissions on the forthcoming adoption tracing legislation, the Birth Information and Tracing Bill.

The legislation seeks to guarantee adopted people the right to their identity and all information about their birth.

But previous committees have heard this must be “balanced” with the rights to privacy of biological parents.

Ryan-O’Brien said there are concerns over the ability of adopted people to identify siblings who may have also been given up for adoption.

“Adoptees’ ability to identify biological family members from the general population was found to be a recurring concern among respondents,” she said.

“Adoptees may be unaware that they have a full or half sibling who was also placed for adoption.

“This information is rarely directly disclosed but rather discovered through file cross referencing or commercial DNA testing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“As we outlined previously there is no current data on the number of birth mothers who had more than one child placed for adoption.

“It needs to be specifically detailed in this Bill that adoptees who had a sibling placed for adoption have an automatic right to this information.

“DNA tests should also be provided, should they be requested, to establish or confirm whether it is a half sibling or full sibling relationship.”

Ryan-O’Brien called for “courage” from political leaders to address “a deeply flawed construct”.

“The theme of our report is having courage to face up to the past and the social harm that adoption has caused and to change it,” she said.

“This courage needs to be coupled with the political will to transform, significantly, a deeply flawed construct that continues to impact negatively on the lives of adoptees and their children.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie