Man brought to hospital in critical condition after aggravated burglary in Cork

A MAN WAS brought to hospital in critical condition yesterday afternoon after an aggravated burglary in Cork.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the burglary.

Around 4pm, a man forced his way into a property in McCurtain Villas in Cork and assaulted a man in his 20s.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated where his condition was described as critical.

A woman in her 60s was also assaulted during the incident and was brought to the same hospital for treatment. Her injuries were understood to be non life-threatening.

Gardaí asking anyone who was in the area from 3.30 to 4.30pm who may have witnessed anything to come forward, especially anyone who may have camera footage, including dash cam footage, from this area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.