#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 27 March 2022
Advertisement

Man brought to hospital in critical condition after aggravated burglary in Cork

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the burglary.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 27 Mar 2022, 11:54 AM
5 minutes ago 424 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5722448
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN WAS brought to hospital in critical condition yesterday afternoon after an aggravated burglary in Cork.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the burglary.

Around 4pm, a man forced his way into a property in McCurtain Villas in Cork and assaulted a man in his 20s.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated where his condition was described as critical.

A woman in her 60s was also assaulted during the incident and was brought to the same hospital for treatment. Her injuries were understood to be non life-threatening.

Gardaí asking anyone who was in the area from 3.30 to 4.30pm who may have witnessed anything to come forward, especially anyone who may have camera footage, including dash cam footage, from this area.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie