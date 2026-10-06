Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

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Roy O'Brien having a pint of Guinness in Toner's pub while watching ministers on television taking in the Dail about Budget 2027. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

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INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians walk along a street surrounded by buildings destroyed in Israeli military strikes on Gaza City Alamy Alamy

#AI GONE WILD: OpenAI has conceded that it botched the handling of a hacking incident in Australia, vowing to rebuild trust in a nation it is courting to host massive data centres.

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#ESPIONAGE: Germany’s former spy chief was arrested on suspicion of espionage, accused of seeking to pass sensitive information to overseas intelligence services, prosecutors said.

PARTING SHOT

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Labour’s finance spokesperson Ged Nash was quick off the mark with his criticism of Finance Minister Simon Harris and Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers in the Dáil after they delivered Budget 2027.

“There you have it. The first budget of two, delivered by ‘Soundbite Simon’ and ‘Jack GPT’,” Nash deadpanned in the Dáil this afternoon as his party leader Ivana Bacik beamed beside him, clearly tickled by Nash’s use of alliteration.

Nash’s nickname for the public expenditure minister may have been borne from the style of language used in his budget speech, which exhibited some similarities to AI-generated writing.

For example, AI-generated text often relies on saying something is ‘not just X, it is Y’.

“Budget 2027 is not just an exercise in allocation; it’s also an exercise in reform,” Chambers said at one point.

“Not only is Ireland’s agri-food sector supporting jobs and exports, but it’s also the driving force of our rural communities,” he said at another.

When he was later asked by The Journal about his new nickname and whether he used artificial intelligence to help write his budget speech, Chambers was defiant:

”Absolutely not. Not at all.”

He said he wasn’t in the Dáil chamber for Nash’s remarks, but stressed that his budget speech was “very much written in the direction I’ve been bringing the budgetary process in the last number of weeks”.