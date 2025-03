A MAN HAS been hospitalised with injuries following an aggravated burglary at a home in Limerick city last night.

Three masked individuals entered the residential property at around 9pm last night and assaulted the man, aged in his 30s. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment, and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening at this time, gardaí said.

The incident occurred at a property in the Ballysimon Road area.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by Gardaí and investigations are currently ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward.

In particular, gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Ballysimon Road and Old Cork Road, Limerick last night, Friday 28th February, 2025, between 8.30pm and 9.30pm, and saw anything which may have drawn their attention.

Any road users who may have video camera footage (including dash-cam) from this area at this time, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Any persons who observed the movements of a dark-coloured jeep are also asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.