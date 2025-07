ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IS beginning to influence listing of customer service roles, with automation tools handling routine queries, according to a new report into the Irish jobs market.

The accounting and finance sector is also experiencing a “significant shift” towards data analytics and AI-driven roles, according to the latest Morgan McKinley Irish Employment Monitor.

Companies are increasingly leveraging AI capabilities to automate routine tasks such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, credit control, and payroll, the report said.

Trayc Keevans, global director at Morgan McKinley Ireland, said there had been a “notable reduction” in graduate hiring by major firms, which she said was driven by AI capabilities and highlights potential challenges ahead.

“The standout development this quarter is the significant impact of AI and automation, particularly within the accountancy and finance sectors,” Keevans said.

“Permanent roles, especially in data engineering, are notably active as companies build their infrastructure for broader AI integration.”

AI-related hiring in the financial sector is “primarily connected to data engineering roles, where organisations are cleaning and structuring data ahead of more extensive AI implementations, rather than directly hiring for purely AI-focused positions”, the report continued.

Overall, professional job openings across Ireland increased by 10% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter.

However, the market remains cautious, with a slight year-on-year decline of 1.8%.

Job seeker activity decreased by 6%.

“The professional employment market in Ireland has shown steady resilience in Q2, despite external economic uncertainties and shifting global trade dynamics,” Keevans said.

Keevans added that ongoing debates around hybrid and return-to-office working models “continue to shape recruitment strategies”, as employers seek a balance between flexibility and work in the office.