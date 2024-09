AIB HAS WARNED customers to be aware of a highly-complex scam where fraudsters have managed to impersonate the bank by sending messages to potential victims in existing and legitimate text threads.

The bank has reminded customers to be vigilant and to never issue their banking login details, passcodes or PINs to anyone.

AIB’s Head of Financial Crime, Mary McHale said scammers and their techniques are becoming more sophisticated. She added that the bank has seen an increase in the number of cases of this kind of scam in recent weeks.

A method to decipher if the text is legitimate or not is be aware that AIB never asks customers to log into a website or call a number that is contained in a text message to its customers.

McHale suggests to immediately end all communication with anyone purporting to be from AIB asking customers to do so or to provide secret banking or personal information.

“Where customers have been scammed, we will deal sympathetically with them on a case-by-case basis,” she added.

If you think you have been a victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately and report it to the Gardaí.