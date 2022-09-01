Gardaí appeal for information over missing teenager (15)

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information over the whereabouts of 15 year old Aine Paraiso, who is missing from the Clondalkin area, since yesterday.

Aine is described as being 5’ 5” in height, with long black hair that has blonde highlights.

Gardaí and Aine’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Aine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

