Alan Parker - the director of The Commitments and Angela's Ashes - has died aged 76

THE ACCLAIMED BRITISH director Sir Alan Parker has died.

He was 76.

Parker is perhaps best known here for directing beloved 1991 comedy The Commitments and the 1999 adapation of Frank McCourt’s memoir Angela’s Ashes.

Across his long career, he also directed Bugsy Malone, Midnight Express, Fame, Mississippi Burning and Angel Heart.

A statement from a spokeswoman, sent on behalf of the family, said Parker died this morning “following a lengthy illness”.

Film director David Puttnam paid tribute to Parker, saying: “Alan was my oldest and closest friend, I was always in awe of his talent. My life and those of many others who loved and respected him will never be the same again.”

Director Nick Murphy described him as a “huge talent” in a tweet, writing: “Alan Parker made so many wonderful movies. Just wonderful. A huge talent. As I’m sure you know. RIP Alan Parker.”