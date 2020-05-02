Batch of True Natural Goodness seed packs recalled due presence of glass fragments

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has announced the recall of a batch of True Natural Goodness Organic Alfalfa seed packs, due to the presence of glass fragments.

The seeds are in three pack sizes, 100g, 250g and 2.5kg.

Batches with a best before date in the range 25/07/20 – 12/04/2021 are being recalled.

The food authority has asked that inspectors, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers and retailers “ensure that the affected pack sizes and batches are removed from sale”.

It’s also advised consumers not to consume any of the affected batches.