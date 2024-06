The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Clare 2-28

Wexford 1-19

CLARE GOT THE better of Wexford in Thurles to advance to the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals with a 12-point win.

Wexford lost key forward Rory O’Connor after he was sent off with two yellow cards, which proved to be a pivotal factor. Clare were also briefly reduced to 14 players after David McInerney was sent to the sin bin with a black card, but the Banner made full use of the extra player in the second half.

A scuffle between Cork and Dublin players break out towards the end of their All-Ireland quarter-final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Cork 0-26

Dublin 0-21

CORK WITHSTOOD A nervy finish to hold off a late Dublin rally to confirm their place in the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals for the first time since 2021.

Cork were ahead 0-15 to 0-10 at half-time and were nine points in front by the 45th minute. Dublin fought well to chip away at the deficit throughout the second half, but Cork held firm to clinch the win and advance.

