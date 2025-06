The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Dublin 1-19

Cork 1-16

DUBLIN PRODUCED A strong finish against Cork to book their place in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals.

Tied with just over 10 minutes to go, Dessie Farrell’s side reeled off four of the game’s last five points to win with three to spare.

Kerry's David Clifford with Evan Crowe of Cavan at full-time. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Kerry 3-20

Cavan 1-17

KERRY BOUNCED BACK from last week’s nine-point drubbing by Meath with a nine-point win over Cavan to advance to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

David Clifford helped himself to 3-7 as the Munster champions eased to victory and put their name in the hat for Monday morning’s draw.

