Poll: Should there be an all-island soccer league?

SPORTS MINISTER SHANE Ross has encouraged the football associations in Ireland and Northern Ireland to work together in the possible creation of an All-Ireland soccer league.

In response to a parliamentary question, Ross said he is “very supportive of cross-border sporting initiatives” and that there is “serious merit” in the proposals for an All-Ireland soccer league.

“The organisation of sport on an all-island basis has worked very successfully for a number of sports, most notably in the cases of rugby and hockey,” Ross said.

There are two separate football associations on the island of Ireland – the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Irish Football Association (IFA) in Northern Ireland.

The IFA has dismissed such proposals so far.

What do you think: Should there be an all-island soccer league?