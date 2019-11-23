This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should there be an all-island soccer league?

Shane Ross has backed the idea.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 9:41 AM
34 minutes ago 3,169 Views 13 Comments
Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SPORTS MINISTER SHANE Ross has encouraged the football associations in Ireland and Northern Ireland to work together in the possible creation of an All-Ireland soccer league.

In response to a parliamentary question, Ross said he is “very supportive of cross-border sporting initiatives” and that there is “serious merit” in the proposals for an All-Ireland soccer league.

“The organisation of sport on an all-island basis has worked very successfully for a number of sports, most notably in the cases of rugby and hockey,” Ross said.

There are two separate football associations on the island of Ireland – the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Irish Football Association (IFA) in Northern Ireland.

The IFA has dismissed such proposals so far.

What do you think: Should there be an all-island soccer league?


Poll Results:

Yes (482)
No (135)
I'm not sure (38)



About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

