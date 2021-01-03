Garda investigation launched after man in late 20s dies following Kildare assault

GARDA HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following the death of a man after an assault in Kildare this morning.

Garda said they received a call regarding a public order incident in the Allenwood South area of Kildare at around 12.45am this morning. There had been a crash between a silver Audi car and a Red Renault Traffic van.

However, garda said “no complaint was forthcoming” when they arrived at the scene.

At 3.49am, gardaí said they received a further call of another public order incident and assault at Allenwood South.

On arrival at the scene, Gardai discovered an unconscious man lying on the public road being administered CPR.

Medical assistance was sought, and the man was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was pronounced dead in Naas General Hospital.

A garda spokesman said they are looking for any information on the following: “Details on the movement of the Silver Audi A4, registration 09CN6292 on the evening of Saturday 2nd January 2021 until 00:45 hours on Sunday 3rd January 2021

“Information in relation to the incident between the Silver Audi A4 and the Red Renault Traffic van in the Allenwood area. Information in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South area between 12am and 4.30am, including the fatal assault on the male at Allenwood South

Any person with any information on these incidents is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Naas Garda Station 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.