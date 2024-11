TECHNICIANS WORKING ON the Coast Guard helicopter fleet have voted overwhelmingly in a survey that they would consider industrial action, The Journal has learned.

It is understood that 87% of those who participated in the survey said that they would favour industrial action. The vote is not a vote for strike action as such but instead is a survey of members.

Technicians or techcrew are helicopter maintainers and other skilled members of the teams that maintain the aircraft. They also include people who operate rescue hoists and other aircraft systems.

The Coast Guard helicopter service is operated by global aviation company CHC Helicopters at present but a new contract has been awarded to Bristow – also a global aviation firm.

Crews are based at four helicopter bases in Shannon, Sligo, Waterford and Dublin.

Stations are due to transition through into their new contracts over the coming months – this means that they will change from CHC management to Bristow.

It is believed that transition has now been delayed for a variety of operational issues.

The transition itself, it is understood, has caused a lot of disquiet among air crew and the technicians who service the helicopters.

Forsa trade union said that the difficulties faced by the technicians are associated with rosters and training.

“It wasn’t a ballot for industrial action, so there is no immediate threat of any action taking place.

“Fórsa continues to engage with management at the Coastguard Search and Rescue as the transition between suppliers – CHC and Bristow Ireland – continues,” a spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Bristow said it was not a matter for his company as they have not taken over the contract yet.

CHC Helicopters did not respond to a request for a statement.

Previous statements from the Department of Transport said that they were continuing to engage with the workforce and the providers.

Transition from the existing contract with CHC is scheduled for completion by 30 June 2025 with bases transitioning in the following sequence Shannon, Sligo, Waterford and Dublin.

There were concerns also expressed by air crews previously

In August The Journal revealed that a dispute had arisen as air crew represented by Forsa had raised concerns about their employment status.

Sources with a knowledge of the process have said that the new provider, Bristow, wanted crews to resign from their CHC contracts three months in advance – CHC have ruled this out. It is not known why this has been recommended.

The sources who contacted The Journal said that crews are particularly concerned about the status of their employment, particularly around terms and conditions.

The current sticking points are expenses, as well as terms and conditions. The crews wish to retain the regime they have had for two decades.

They are also looking for clarity on sick pay, particularly for operators who are out injured. There is a high injury rate due to the nature of the work.