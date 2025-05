GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to an incident early this morning where a van was driven at a Garda on patrol in Ardee, Co Louth, causing serious injuries.

The incident took place in Clonmore Estate at around 4:20am today when Gardaí approached a parked van.

The van is understood to have been driven at the Gardaí, injuring one who had exited their patrol vehicle to investigate.

He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

A technical examination of the scene is taking place.

An Garda Síochána released a statement, calling for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

It reads: “Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in Clonmore Estate area between 4:00am and 4:40am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Garda welfare services have been put in place for the injured Garda member and his colleagues.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.