Two arrested after gardaí seized €23k worth of Alprazolam

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men after they seized €23k worth of Alprazolam yesterday.
Officers were conducting patrols in St. Johns Park, Waterford City when they stopped and searched a vehicle late last night.
A quantity of alprazolam tablets were seized with an estimated street value of €23,000. Alprazolam belongs to a group of drugs called benzodiazepines and are used to treat anxiety and panic disorders
Two men, one in his late-30s and one teenager, were arrested and are currently detained at Waterford Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
