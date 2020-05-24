Two arrested after gardaí seized €23k worth of Alprazolam

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men after they seized €23k worth of Alprazolam yesterday.

Officers were conducting patrols in St. Johns Park, Waterford City when they stopped and searched a vehicle late last night.

A quantity of alprazolam tablets were seized with an estimated street value of €23,000. Alprazolam belongs to a group of drugs called benzodiazepines and are used to treat anxiety and panic disorders

Two men, one in his late-30s and one teenager, were arrested and are currently detained at Waterford Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.