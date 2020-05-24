This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 24 May, 2020
Two arrested after gardaí seized €23k worth of Alprazolam

The seizure happened in the St John’s Park area of Waterford city.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 24 May 2020, 2:40 PM
The seized drugs.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men after they seized €23k worth of Alprazolam yesterday. 

Officers were conducting patrols in St. Johns Park, Waterford City when they stopped and searched a vehicle late last night.

A quantity of alprazolam tablets were seized with an estimated street value of €23,000. Alprazolam belongs to a group of drugs called benzodiazepines and are used to treat anxiety and panic disorders

Two men, one in his late-30s and one teenager, were arrested and are currently detained at Waterford Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

