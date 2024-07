THERE IS AN “appetite” in Ireland for alternatives to coercive sanctions in drug possession cases, according to a report launched by the Minister of State for the National Drugs Strategy today.

The new report on alternative responses to imprisonment, known as ACSs, has said Ireland is “at the precipice” of “transforming how its justice system responds to drug use in a more effective and humane way”.

The report was conducted by a UK-based charity called the Centre for Justice Innovation and is based on a survey and interviews with practitioners or managers from a number of organisations with a role in responding to drug use.

It identifies nine existing services that fall under five categories defined by a European Commission study on alternatives to coercive sanctions:

Caution / warning / no action – the Adult Caution Scheme

– the Adult Caution Scheme Diversionary measures – the Law Engagement and Assisted Recovery programme

– the Law Engagement and Assisted Recovery programme Drug court – Dublin Drug Treatment Court, Louth Drug Treatment Court, Cork Court referral programme

– Dublin Drug Treatment Court, Louth Drug Treatment Court, Cork Court referral programme Drug treatment – Meath Community Drug and Alcohol Response, Prime for Life (Roscommon, Galway, Mayo, Longford and Sligo) and START project (Donegal)

– Meath Community Drug and Alcohol Response, Prime for Life (Roscommon, Galway, Mayo, Longford and Sligo) and START project (Donegal) Initiative working across different pathways – the Athy Alternative Project (Kildare, Laois and Carlow)

Other types of responses that the European Commission had identified elsewhere in the European Union include suspension of investigations or court proceedings with a treatment element; probation, community work or restriction of liberty with a treatment element; and intermittent custody/release or parole/early release with a treatment element.

In a statement marking the release of the report, Minister of State for the National Drugs Strategy Colm Burke said that drug use is a “serious health issue with long-term implications not just for the person who uses illicit drugs, but for their family and the community around them”.

“This report shows the enthusiasm for a health-led response, one which diverts people away from courts and prisons and instead towards effective programmes that support their rehabilitation and reduce their likelihood of reoffending,” Burke said.

“As Minister with responsibility for the national drugs strategy, I fully committed to ensuring that we move forward with a health-led approach that reduces harms and provides measurable benefits to the lives of everyone affected by the misuse of drugs.”

The new report said that funding for drug treatment services that interact with the criminal justice system is stable and available across a wide range of areas in Ireland.

However, some services, like the Dublin Drug Treatment Court, rely on multiple sources of resources rather than on central funding, while the Cork Court Referral Programme relies on fining individuals to pay for court workers.

Another problem is that “organisational memories within the sector have faded significantly since Covid”, according to the report.

Knowledge of system-wide interventions and alternative to coercive sanctions have reduced. This has led to fewer people engaging with services such as Dublin Drug Treatment Court.

Some new stakeholders lack training and knowledge about alternatives.

Despite the challenges, interviewees from the organisations felt there is a promising environment for change in Ireland’s use of alternatives to coercive sanctions in the wake of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drug Use.

“This environment has provided Ireland with a unique opportunity to expand ACSs and particularly the availability of pre and point-of-arrest diversion,” the report notes.

“Despite challenges that may arise from cultural hesitancy, and the task of adapting systems to enable data sharing and evaluation for this model, the potential for change in the current framework of opportunities is hugely promising.”