'May God have no mercy on your soul': Sister of murdered Amanda Carroll addresses killer in court

A MURDERER WHO strangled his partner of three months in her own bed was today addressed directly by his victim’s sister, who told him: “May God have no mercy on your soul.”

Sandra Carroll delivered an emotional victim impact statement at the Central Criminal Court, where Sean Nolan was jailed for life for the murder of her sister Amanda Carroll.

Earlier, another of the victim’s sisters, Antoinette Carroll, also addressed Nolan from the witness box, raising her voice to tell him: “I can say as a family if we got the word sorry or showed a little remorse, it might make the huge loss a little bit easier”.

Nolan then interjected from the dock and replied: “I am sorry”.

At this point, another of victim Amanda Carroll’s sisters began crying aloud in the body of the courtroom and the judge directed that the court rise for 15 minutes.

Nolan (36), with an address at Ashington Crescent, Navan Road in Dublin was convicted last week by a majority jury verdict of the murder of Ms Carroll (33) in her apartment at Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 on October 21, 2018.

The electrician had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to her manslaughter. It emerged during the trial that the couple had met three months previously on the Tinder dating app and Nolan had gotten Amanda Carroll’s name tattooed on his hand, while she had his name tattooed on her chest.

The trial heard they had gone on a “binge drinking session” at different locations throughout Dublin on the day Ms Carroll died.

Detective Inspector Aidan Flanagan today agreed with prosecuting counsel, Shane Costelloe SC, that Ms Carroll’s family had expressed their “sadness and disappointment” arising out of the criminal proceedings, which they said did not portray the full picture of the deceased.

Mr Costelloe said that Ms Carroll was a “loving mother, wonderful sister and valued family member”, who was involved in the care of her father and cared for her two children.

“The family of Ms Carroll were very anxious for this to be communicated to the court and that she shouldn’t just be viewed through the prism of what happened on October 21,” he highlighted.

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath today sentenced Nolan to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for murdering the mother-of-two. The sentence was backdated to October 21 2018, when he went into custody.

Passing sentence, Mr Justice MacGrath said that the senseless death of Ms Carroll had brought “great tragedy”, grief and sadness to her family and all who knew her. The victim impact statements read to the court showed how much she was loved as a mother, daughter, sister and friend and how much she will be greatly missed by all but not more so than her two children, said the judge.

Mr Justice MacGrath said Dennis Carroll had given evidence in the trial and it had struck him that he was a young man of great courage and there was no doubt that he and his younger brother will greatly miss their mother. He extended the court’s sympathies to all the members of Ms Carroll’s family and friends.

The accused and Ms Carroll were involved in a road traffic collision a few hours before the 33-year-old was killed and both fled the scene before being intercepted. Nolan’s bloods were taken as there was a concern he was drink driving or drug driving. However, after being detained in Mountjoy Garda Station for a couple of hours, the pair’s drinking session continued into the night.

When the couple returned to Ms Carroll’s apartment that night, Nolan put one hand on the neck of the mother-of-two and the other over her mouth after he said she called him by the name of her ex-boyfriend, said she never loved him and tried to hit him.

“I was angry. I just wanted her to go asleep and stop,” Nolan had told gardai.

The jury rejected the defence contention that Nolan was too drunk to have formed the intent to murder his girlfriend Ms Carroll and what had happened to the mother-of-two was an “accidental death”.