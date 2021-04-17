#Open journalism No news is bad news

Ambulance en route to sick child stood down after paramedic 'threatened colleague' during row

Gardaí were called to the ambulance station.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 7:30 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ WERE CALLED to an ambulance station in the south of the country after one paramedic allegedly threatened his colleague during a ‘verbal altercation’ as they responded to a call to tend to a sick child. 

The incident, which happened in March, involved two National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics who were responding to a call.

An argument broke out between them as they drove to the incident leading to one man allegedly threatening his colleague.

As a result of the incident, sources said that the threatened party radioed the control centre and said he was standing down the ambulance.

Gardaí were then informed of the incident by the NAS, in keeping with standard practice. 

As a result, another ambulance was sent from another district resulting in medical attention for the child being delayed

The ambulance eventually returned base where it was met by local gardaí.

No formal complaint has been made by either party. However, gardaí noted that a “verbal altercation” had taken place. 

An internal investigation is also underway within the National Ambulance Service, The Journal understands. 

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “The National Ambulance Service cannot comment on individual cases or individual staff members. Maintaining confidentiality is not only an ethical requirement, it is also a legal requirement as defined in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) along with the Data Protection Acts 1988-2018.”

