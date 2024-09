THE HIGH COURT has overturned a decision by An Bord Pleanála denying permission for a liquid natural gas (LNG) terminal in Co Kerry.

The project, first submitted in 2007 by US firm New Fortress Energy, was proposed to be built along the Shannon Estuary, was denied permission on the grounds that a government review of Ireland’s energy security did not “support the development of a commercially operated Floating LNG floating storage regasifiction unit“.

The decision was appealed to judicial review by Shannon LNG, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy.

However, today’s judgement delivered by Humphreys J. found that this decision was incorrect as it was based on a draft government document which had been misclassified as official policy.

He also said that the decision had not taken into account the “express objective” supporting the proposed development.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher said that the ruling was a win “for common sense and for energy security in Ireland”.

“The decision by An Bord Pleanála in 2023 was a mistake. It was based on a document that I believe had no standing.

We need energy security in our country, and the addition of an LNG facility in Co. Kerry, or anywhere for what matter, would be a welcome addition to our energy mix,” he said.

The plans can now be resubmitted to An Bord Pleanála.