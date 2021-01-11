#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 11 January 2021
Covid restrictions and lockdowns globally impacting international deliveries, An Post warns

Many items posted in Ireland during December for delivery across the world are still in transit.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 11 Jan 2021, 2:26 PM
staff loading cardboard boxes on to conveyor belts for delivery at An Post's Parcel Hub in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WIDESPREAD COVID-RELATED restrictions and local lockdowns across the world are continuing to impact the distribution and delivery of international parcels and letters, An Post has warned. 

The number of international flights operating continues to be severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, with only limited space available for international letters and parcels, the postal service today.

As a result, many items posted in Ireland during December for delivery across the world are still in transit through airports and seaports. 

Local delivery depots across the globe have also been impacted by Covid-19, with some areas also dealing with severe winter weather conditions. 

An Post said it expects to be receiving incoming international Christmas parcels and letters for deliver in Ireland throughout January. 

“We assure customers that we continue to deliver all international letters and parcels as soon as they are received into Ireland,” An Post said. 

