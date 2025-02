AN POST IS launching two new stamps to mark the 150th anniversary of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

The stamps display action shots of professional and young club players in Irish rugby.

One of the stamps is the national ‘N’ rate for posting within the island of Ireland and the other is a ‘W’ rate stamp for posting worldwide.

The photographs feature top-level adult players Josh van der Flier and Béibhinn Parsons and young club players Sam Kidd (Banbridge) and Charlotte Fleming (Ballinasloe).

An Post Peter Quinn said that the stamps “recognise a major milestone for rugby players and fans of all ages who contribute to Irish sporting life and who support the game from grassroots club to international level”.

Declan Madden, IRFU President, said that the organisation is “delighted” that “these special 150th anniversary stamps will lead out Ireland’s national stamp programme for 2025″.

“The stamps will carry such a positive message about Ireland’s sporting tradition, and Irish Rugby in particular,” Madden said.

“They will deliver this message to every part of our island and across the world. The stamps are a great tribute to all our national and club level players who have played our game over the last 150 years and to all those who have supported them on and off the pitch.”