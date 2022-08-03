Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 3 August 2022
Advertisement

Retired An Post employees protest 'lousy' 2% pension hike at Department of Communications

The pensioners staged the demonstration outside the Department of Environment and Communications over Minister Eamon Ryan’s “failure” to sign off on the increase.

By Press Association Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 4:44 PM
1 hour ago 6,861 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5832268
An Post pensioners and supporters protesting outside the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, Dublin, to demand that Minister Eamon Ryan immediately signs off on a 2% pay increase (Brian Lawless/PA)
An Post pensioners and supporters protesting outside the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, Dublin, to demand that Minister Eamon Ryan immediately signs off on a 2% pay increase (Brian Lawless/PA)
An Post pensioners and supporters protesting outside the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, Dublin, to demand that Minister Eamon Ryan immediately signs off on a 2% pay increase (Brian Lawless/PA)

A GROUP OF retired An Post employees have held a protest calling for the Government to implement a “lousy” 2% increase in their pensions as agreed.

The retired workers staged the demonstration outside the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications today over Minister Eamon Ryan’s “failure” to sign off on the increase due to them since January.

Pensioner Eugene Keenan described the delay in the pension increase as “immoral and unfair”.

He said: “We were granted a 2% rise in January. It hasn’t been paid. More than seven months later we’re still waiting. The 2% would have bought a lot more in January that it would buy now.”

Mr Keenan, who worked for An Post for 40 years, told the PA news agency that the “buck stops” with the Minister.

“We can blame An Post for a lot of things,” he said. “We can blame them for the amount of money they’re paying: it’s meagre. It’s very poor but Eamon Ryan as Minister is completely to blame for not signing off on it.

“It’s unfair. It’s immoral and it’s wrong.

“We’re calling on Eamon Ryan to do the right thing and sign off on this and give us our money.”

He added: “We’re calling for the Pension Accord to be scrapped. It’s victimising pensioners who are at the lowest end of the scale and need the money with the increasing cost of living.”

Pensioner Joe Donoghue said no reason had been given to them for the delay.

Mr Donoghue, who recently retired, told PA: “It’s a lousy 2%. Why we have to fight for 2% – it’s crazy. People will think it’s nothing but it’s an awful lot to a pensioner especially the way things are at the moment.”

Pensioner Joe Coady, who worked with An Post for 51 years, said the retired workers had not had a pension increase in over 10 years.

“The pension fund is doing okay so there’s no reason not to sign. We feel hard done by,” he said.

“We shouldn’t have to stand here. It’s no way to treat pensioners. The Minister’s sitting on the fence, he just needs to sign it.”

The pensioners have vowed to continue protesting outside the department every week until the increase is approved.

Independent Workers Union representative Bernard Clarke urged Mr Ryan to sign off on the increase “without delay”.

He said: “There’s skyrocketing inflation at the moment and our pensioners deserve better than to be treated like this.

“Unfortunately there was a disastrous agreement made in 2014 with the An Post group of unions and An Post because the pension fund was in deficit of 200 million euro. The unions came to an agreement called the Pension Accord.

“Since then pensioners have only received a 2.5% pension increase while the staff in An Post have received 13.75%. It’s a disastrous agreement.

“The pension fund is now 580 million euro in profit. The delay paying 2% – and to continue on with that accord – doesn’t make sense whatsoever.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie