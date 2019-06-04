Boy B's father describes his son as 'very naive and immature' and 'very hungry for friendship'

THE FATHER of Boy B has told the Ana Kriegel murder trial that his son could be described as “very naive and immature” and “very hungry for friendship”.

The boy’s father said that his son “tended to believe everything his friends were saying” and “didn’t like anything to do with sport and fights”.

Instead, he said his son was more interested in Lego and puzzles.

Two boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel on 14 May 2018. Boy A has also been charged with aggravated sexual assault – a charge he also denies. Both boys were 13 years old at the time of the alleged offences.

It is being alleged by the prosecution that Boy A murdered Ana and sexually assaulted her. It is the prosecution’s case that Boy B assisted the murder and knew what was going to happen.

Giving evidence today, Boy B’s father said he had tried to encourage Boy B to be more interested in sport but testified that he was “very lazy” and didn’t want to go to sport lessons.

The father also said that his son had lost a number of phones and that he only had another so his parents could contact him.

Also giving evidence today, Garda Joan Sheridan said that she had examined a phone associated with Boy B and agreed that there was “nothing of relevance” on the phone.

Boy B’s father also spoke about his interactions with his son on the day of Ana’s disappearance and also in the days afterwards.

He testified that gardaí called to their home on the night that Ana went missing and that his wife answered the door with Boy B standing behind her.

He described his son’s demeanour as being “surprised” but not frightened.

“He was not happy being surprised, not frightened but not happy being surprised,” he said.

The father said that he was told by his wife that gardaí were looking for a missing girl but that he went to bed afterwards. He said that he asked more questions the following day.

He also testified that he told his son to tell gardaí “everything he knows”.

He said the family also spoke about the claim that Boy A had been attacked by two men in the park.

He said that he had been suspicious of this and testified that he believed it was a “very peaceful park”. He also said that “normally males when they attack they go for the face” and that his understanding was that Boy A’s face was fine.

Park

The father testified that he accompanied gardaí and his son around the park and that he felt his son was “afraid of saying something”.

He said his son Boy B wasn’t being “chatty” with him.

The father was asked today whether he asked his son why he had brought Ana to the park.

He said that Boy B told him that Ana had a crush on Boy A and that Boy A “asked him to bring her to the park so they could sort out their relationship”.

The father said that he was informed by his wife about Ana’s body being found in the abandoned house. His wife, he said, was “crying hysterically” as she told him the news.

He said he asked Boy B about the abandoned house and that his son told him that he was there a few months or maybe a year previously.

The father was also asked about further conversations he had with his son and said that he asked Boy B why he “didn’t tell the full story”.

Boy B had told his father, the court was told, that he didn’t respect him and didn’t want to “share his truth” with him.

The father also testified that his son told him the weekend before Ana went missing that he had given Boy A construction tape from their shed.

Boy B’s father said that he was “furious” about this and told his son that he cannot give anyone anything from his shed without asking first.

The prosecution has now concluded its evidence in the case.