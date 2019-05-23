Boy B told gardaí he saw Boy A choking Ana Kriegel and removing her clothes in abandoned house, court hears

A BOY ACCUSED of murdering Ana Kriegel told gardaí he saw Boy A “flip” the teenage girl onto the ground, start to choke her and then remove her clothes when the three were in an abandoned house, a court has heard this morning.

Two boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, have pleaded not guilty to the 14-year-old girl’s murder on 14 May 2018. Boy A has also been charged with aggravated sexual assault – a charge he also denies. Both boys were 13 years old at the time of the alleged offences.

It is being alleged by the prosecution that Boy A murdered Ana and sexually assaulted her. It is the prosecution’s case that Boy B assisted the murder and knew what was going to happen.

In an interview with gardaí on 25 May last year, which was shown to the jury today, Boy B said he saw Boy A “flip” Ana and start to attack her on the evening of 14 May 2018.

He said Ana started to plead with Boy A to stop. Boy B said that his co-accused at that point began removing her clothes.

In interviews conducted with gardaí at Finglas Garda Station, Detective Garda Donal Daly told Boy B that he was looking for the truth and nothing else.

In an earlier part of the interview, Boy B told officers that he entered the abandoned house as Boy A and Ana were talking outside. While there, he said he picked up a white plank and put it down again. He said he walked outside and then Ana and Boy A started walking in. He said he “tailed them” and then Boy A turned to him and said “Thanks. We’ll be fine. You can go now.”

However, as he was pressed further, Boy B told officers that he could see Ana being attacked.

Boy B told gardaí: “At first, I walked around but then I went back to the carpet area and I saw him flip her and start to choke her. When I saw that, I instantly knew what was happening and I was just shook. I didn’t know what to do.

“She was starting to cry a bit, she kept, like, saying ‘no, no don’t do this’ then Boy A started taking off her clothes but I left before he got to take off the bra.”

He later added: “So as Boy A was taking off her clothes – he looked at the door where I was standing and I sprinted away.”

Earlier in the interview, Boy B told officers that he saw Boy A put his arm around her and then “he kind of hugged her I guess. He put his arm around her and I don’t know what was happening.”

He said: “It was weird when I saw him do that. I thought something was about to happen so I left.”

The trial continues.