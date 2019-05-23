This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 May, 2019
Boy B told gardaí he saw Boy A choking Ana Kriegel and removing her clothes in abandoned house, court hears

In an interview with gardaí on 25 May last year which was shown to the jury, Boy B said he saw Boy A flip Ana and start to attack her.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 23 May 2019, 12:09 PM
A BOY ACCUSED of murdering Ana Kriegel told gardaí he saw Boy A “flip” the teenage girl onto the ground, start to choke her and then remove her clothes when the three were in an abandoned house, a court has heard this morning. 

Two boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, have pleaded not guilty to the 14-year-old girl’s murder on 14 May 2018. Boy A has also been charged with aggravated sexual assault – a charge he also denies. Both boys were 13 years old at the time of the alleged offences.

It is being alleged by the prosecution that Boy A murdered Ana and sexually assaulted her. It is the prosecution’s case that Boy B assisted the murder and knew what was going to happen. 

In an interview with gardaí on 25 May last year, which was shown to the jury today, Boy B said he saw Boy A “flip” Ana and start to attack her on the evening of 14 May 2018. 

He said Ana started to plead with Boy A to stop. Boy B said that his co-accused at that point began removing her clothes.

In interviews conducted with gardaí at Finglas Garda Station, Detective Garda Donal Daly told Boy B that he was looking for the truth and nothing else.

In an earlier part of the interview, Boy B told officers that he entered the abandoned house as Boy A and Ana were talking outside. While there, he said he picked up a white plank and put it down again. He said he walked outside and then Ana and Boy A started walking in. He said he “tailed them” and then Boy A turned to him and said “Thanks. We’ll be fine. You can go now.”

However, as he was pressed further, Boy B told officers that he could see Ana being attacked.

Boy B told gardaí: “At first, I walked around but then I went back to the carpet area and I saw him flip her and start to choke her. When I saw that, I instantly knew what was happening and I was just shook. I didn’t know what to do.

“She was starting to cry a bit, she kept, like, saying ‘no, no don’t do this’ then Boy A started taking off her clothes but I left before he got to take off the bra.”

He later added: “So as Boy A was taking off her clothes – he looked at the door where I was standing and I sprinted away.” 

Earlier in the interview, Boy B told officers that he saw Boy A put his arm around her and then “he kind of hugged her I guess. He put his arm around her and I don’t know what was happening.” 

He said: “It was weird when I saw him do that. I thought something was about to happen so I left.” 

The trial continues. 

