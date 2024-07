IRISH ACTOR ANDREW Scott has received two Emmy award nominations for his work on Netflix series ‘Ripley’.

Ripley is based on the crime novel ‘The Talented Mr Ripley’ by Patricia Highsmith and is set in 1960s New York.

Scott features as the eponymous Ripley, a grifter who is hired by a wealthy family to being their vagabond son home from Italy.

In addition to an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Scott is nominated for his role as a producer in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category.

The Emmys cover a vast range of awards for artistic and technical merit for the American and international television industry.

It had been thought that other Irish actors would also receive nods, such as Colin Farrell for his work in Apple TV’s ‘Sugar’, or to Sharon Horgan for her turn in Amazon’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’.

Meanwhile, hit drama series ‘Shogun’, which transported viewers to early 17th-century Japan, topped television’s Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods.

‘The Bear’ broke the comedy record for most nominations in a single year, with 23, and ‘True Detective: Night Country’ topped the limited series section, with 19 nods.

And while it often feels that award shows like the Emmys come round faster with each passing year, this time, it really is true.

The 76th Emmy Awards, scheduled for 15 September, will be the second to take place in 2024, after last year’s ceremony was postponed to January due to Hollywood strikes.

Complicating matters further, some shows like The Bear have recently released new seasons that will not become eligible for awards until the 2025 Emmys.

It means that the upcoming edition of the Emmys will honour television series that were broadcast between June 2023 and May 2024.

-With additional reporting from © AFP 2024